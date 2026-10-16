Fort Bend Toll Road Authority Announces Lane Closures for Oct. 19-26

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FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has announced scheduled lane closures for the week of Oct. 19-26, 2026, affecting the Grand Parkway and Fort Bend Parkway. No lane closures are scheduled for the Westpark Tollway.

Grand Parkway

Park Construction will maintain a long-term closure of the northbound right-turn lane on the SH 99 frontage road at Peek Road from Oct. 13-31. The lane will remain closed continuously.

Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on the SH 99 frontage road at Peek Road are scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Fort Bend Parkway

Crews will conduct alternating rolling closures of the northbound and southbound main lanes at all tolling gantries from Oct. 18-19. The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.

They will also close all eastbound lanes on Sienna Ranch Eastbound from Oct. 21-22. During the closure, all traffic will be diverted into the northbound lanes of the Fort Bend Parkway. Tolls at the Sienna Ranch entrance will be waived during the detour.

Westpark Tollway

No lane closures are scheduled.