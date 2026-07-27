Fort Bend Toll Road Authority Construction Related Road and Lane Closures

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FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Drivers using the Fort Bend County toll road system should expect several lane closures this week as crews perform maintenance and construction work on the Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.

According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority, the scheduled closures will run from July 27 through Aug. 3.

On the Grand Parkway, the northbound outside frontage road lane at Peek Road remains closed through July 31 as part of a long-term construction project.

Also on the Grand Parkway, alternating right lane and shoulder closures in both the northbound and southbound main lanes between Bellaire Boulevard and Interstate 69/U.S. 59 are scheduled from July 28 through July 31. The daily closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the Westpark Tollway, alternating closures of the westbound right main lane and shoulder at the Westmoor toll gantry are scheduled from July 27 through July 28. Those overnight closures will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No lane closures are scheduled this week on the Fort Bend Parkway.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time, use caution in work zones and watch for changing traffic patterns while crews are on the roadway.