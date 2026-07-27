Fort Bend Sheriff's Office suspends police academy after TCOLE audit identifies compliance issues

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has voluntarily suspended the academy course required for people seeking to become Texas police officers and sheriff's deputies, postponing its August 2026 cadet class after a state audit identified compliance issues at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy.

The course, known as the Basic Peace Officer Course, is the state-required training program that prepares recruits to become licensed Texas peace officers, including municipal police officers, sheriff's deputies, constables and certain other law enforcement officers.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a recent audit by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE, identified compliance concerns involving student attendance documentation, the completion and use of standardized forms, and quality assurance processes intended to ensure compliance with state training standards.

What the audit found

The Sheriff's Office said it is implementing a comprehensive corrective action plan while working with TCOLE to address the audit findings.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said the agency is committed to correcting the deficiencies.

"The people of Fort Bend County deserve honesty and accountability from their Sheriff's Office," Fagan said. "We recognize where improvements are needed, and we are committed to taking the necessary steps to strengthen our processes and ensure continued compliance with TCOLE standards."

The Sheriff's Office said the compliance concerns involve student attendance documentation, the completion and use of standardized forms, and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure the academy remains in compliance with TCOLE requirements.

August cadet class postponed

The Sheriff's Office said it is working with TCOLE to implement the required corrective measures while allowing members of the academy's current cadet class, known as Class 50, to complete their training and graduate as quickly as possible while meeting all state requirements.

Because the Basic Peace Officer Course has been suspended, the academy's August 2026 cadet class has been postponed until the corrective actions are completed.

Internal review underway

The Sheriff's Office also announced it has launched an internal review to determine how the compliance issues occurred and whether agency policies or procedures were not followed.

"If the review identifies instances where individual accountability is warranted, those matters will be addressed through the Sheriff's Office's established disciplinary process," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Questions remain

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose when TCOLE conducted the audit, how many compliance deficiencies were identified, whether the audit resulted from a routine inspection or a complaint, or how long it expects the Basic Peace Officer Course to remain suspended.

Covering Katy has submitted requests under the Texas Public Information Act to both TCOLE and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office seeking the complete audit report, supporting documents, corrective action plans and related correspondence.

The Gus George Law Enforcement Academy has trained law enforcement officers for more than 40 years. The Sheriff's Office said it will continue working with TCOLE throughout the corrective process and provide updates as they become available.

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Editor's note: Dennis Spellman, owner and publisher of Covering Katy News, also serves as media relations and external engagement manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 3. The reporting and editorial decisions reflected in this article were made independently by Covering Katy News.