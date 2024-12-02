Fort Bend Road and Lane Closures

Here is the latest list of upcoming road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, due to the ongoing construction projects.

Grand Parkway

• October 1 - January 1, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound frontage road between Sandhill Dr. and FM-1464 will have alternating lanes closures each day (Monday - Friday only).

Fort Bend Parkway

• December 3, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Fort Bend Parkway southbound main lanes between W. Fuqua Dr. and Fondren Rd. will have the outside lane closed.

• December 7, 6:00am - 6:00pm: Fort Bend Parkway southbound Hillcroft Ave. entrance ramp will have a total closure, and the southbound main lanes will have the outside lane closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.