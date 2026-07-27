Fort Bend reports 83% drop in mosquito activity after aerial spraying campaign

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County officials say an aerial mosquito control operation conducted after weeks of heavy rainfall and flooding reduced mosquito activity by 83% across targeted areas, according to surveillance data released by the county.

The results, announced July 22 by Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, show mosquito trap counts fell from 109,536 before treatment to 18,711 after treatment in the 15 areas included in the aerial spraying operation.

County officials said 12 of the 15 treatment zones experienced mosquito population reductions greater than 75%. One area recorded an increase in mosquito activity and remains under additional surveillance.

Surveillance data shows significant decline

The county launched the aerial spraying campaign in response to extraordinary mosquito populations that emerged following heavy rainfall and flooding, which created ideal breeding conditions.

According to the county, the largest reduction occurred in one treatment area where mosquito trap counts dropped from 55,449 before spraying to 7,510 afterward. Other treatment areas also experienced substantial declines, although a handful continued to show elevated mosquito activity.

Officials said the surveillance results demonstrate the effectiveness of aerial spraying but emphasized that mosquito season is far from over.

"These results demonstrate that our aerial mosquito control operation was highly effective in rapidly reducing mosquito populations across the targeted areas," said Dr. Letosha Gale-Lowe, local health authority and director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services.

Gale-Lowe said the reduction reflects the value of timely intervention, continuous surveillance and strong community partnerships but urged residents to continue taking steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

West Nile virus remains a concern

County officials cautioned that while reducing mosquito populations lowers the risk of West Nile virus transmission, it does not eliminate the threat.

Because West Nile virus is maintained through a natural cycle between birds and mosquitoes, officials said it can persist or re-emerge as environmental conditions change.

Fort Bend County uses an Integrated Pest Management approach that combines year-round mosquito surveillance, laboratory testing, larval control, targeted adult mosquito control and public education. Officials said surveillance data will continue guiding response efforts throughout the mosquito season, with additional control measures implemented if monitoring indicates they are needed.

Residents urged to continue protecting themselves

Interim County Judge Daniel Wong encouraged residents to continue taking precautions by following the county's mosquito safety guidance:

"Avoid peak mosquito activity at dusk and dawn, drain standing water where mosquitoes breed, when possible dress in long sleeves and pants outdoors, and defend against mosquito bites by using an EPA-approved insect repellent," Wong said in a social media post.

Health officials also recommend maintaining swimming pools, cleaning gutters, changing birdbath water regularly and ensuring windows and doors are properly screened to reduce mosquito breeding around homes.

Editor's note: Dennis Spellman, owner and publisher of Covering Katy News, also serves as media relations and external engagement manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 3. All news content published by Covering Katy News is produced independently under the publication's editorial standards. Covering Katy News does not accept government funding or government advertising, ensuring its news coverage remains independent of governmental influence.

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