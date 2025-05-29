Fort Bend Regional Council Honors Dr. Bob Conlon at Annual Award Luncheon

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend Regional Council presented its 12th Annual Helen Cordes Award to Dr. Bob Conlon at a luncheon that highlighted the growing substance abuse crisis affecting local communities.

The event featured the award-winning short film "Goodbye Friend," produced by Sondra Martin-Hicks and HeartStone Pictures in collaboration with FBRC, Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition, Dr. Peter Stout with the Harris County Forensic Science Institute, Fort Bend ISD and the Sugar Land Police Department. Attendees were moved by the film's portrayal of drug-related tragedies.

Leandra Henderson, FBRC's director of youth programs, delivered a presentation on modern drug marketing tactics. She revealed how substances are "hidden in plain sight" and disguised through sophisticated campaigns targeting young audiences using emojis, buzzwords and social media influence.

Two young women, Larissa and Trey, shared personal testimonials about their recovery journeys and the support they received from FBRC during treatment and aftercare. Their remarks earned a standing ovation from attendees.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton addressed the human aspect of addiction during his remarks.

"The problem of addiction is a human problem," Middleton said, noting "it's decent people, well-intentioned people who make a bad decision, or a series of bad decisions. These are people that become addicted to drugs due to poor judgment – they do not lose their humanity simply because they're charged with a crime."

Middleton emphasized the importance of "caregivers, advocates, listeners, judges, police officers, and lifelines – the unsung heroes navigating one of the most difficult journeys a human being can face." He added that "counseling those affected by addiction is not just a profession, it's a calling."

Lisa Poynor, FBRC's chief executive officer, presented the award to Dr. Conlon, recognizing his decades of service. Conlon began his career at a residential treatment center for delinquent youth before joining Fort Bend ISD, where he served as director of special education and later director of student support services.

Dr. Conlon has received numerous awards, including Outstanding School Psychology Services and the National School of Character award for his character education program. He served on the state School Health Advisory Council, including two years as presiding officer.

In 2015, Conlon joined FBRC as director of prevention programs, where he launched the Community Prevention Coalition supporting Whole Child Education initiatives.

John Robson, FBRC's chief operating officer, praised the organization's partnerships with local school districts, law enforcement and the criminal justice system in addressing substance abuse challenges.

The event was sponsored by Cathy Stubbs Real Estate and Summus Industries as gold sponsors, with silver-level support from The Honorable Roy Cordes and Seyfarth.

The events conclude Friday, May 30, at 3 p.m. with a raffle drawing conducted by Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman. Winners need not be present to claim prizes.