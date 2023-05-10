Fort Bend Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales Announces Re-Election Bid

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales is seeking re-election. Morales made the announcement Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be running for re-election to continue serving the Precinct 1 community. Precinct 1 is growing and thriving in every economic indicator, and we are taking a proactive and responsible approach to that growth," Morales said.

Morales is the second Republican Commissioner on the Court to announce a re-election bid. Commissioner Andy Meyers represented the Katy-Fulshear area until redistricting made it part of Precinct 1. Meyers announced his Precinct 3 re-election bid last month.

Since taking office in the redrawn district, Commissioner Morales and his team have been meeting with local leaders. They recently hosted a town hall of homeowners associations and special district board members. Morales and those in attendance discussed mobility, flood infrastructure, and other vitally important topics.

"Although Democratic redistricting radically changed precinct lines within Fort Bend County, the Precinct 1 office has hit the ground running after the lines changed," Morales said. "At the state level, we've worked with officials to leverage our local dollars into further solutions for our urgent mobility needs. Here locally, I've built strong alliances with community leaders, law enforcement, neighborhood associations, and faith-based groups all over the county. Through this network, my office provides regular updates both online via social media and in person through community events and meetings. These relationships are key to keeping our economic engine going and enhancing the county services that protect our quality of life."