Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Tollway to close on separate weekends

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FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Drivers using the Fort Bend Parkway and Westpark Tollway should prepare for major closures on two separate weekends, with the Westpark Tollway closing this weekend and the Fort Bend Parkway closing two weeks later.

The Westpark Tollway closure begins Friday night, Oct. 30, and continues through early Monday morning, Nov. 2. The Fort Bend Parkway closure is scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 13, through early Monday morning, Nov. 16.

Fort Bend Parkway closure: Nov. 13-16

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the Fort Bend Parkway will be closed for the weekend beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and ending at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

The closure affects the portion of the toll road managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Southbound access will be closed between U.S. 90 and Beltway 8, while northbound access will be closed between Beltway 8 and U.S. 90.

All northbound traffic will be required to exit at Beltway 8.

Westpark Tollway closure: Oct. 30-Nov. 2

All westbound main lanes of the Westpark Tollway between FM 723 (Spring Green Boulevard) and FM 359 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and reopening at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

The westbound entrance ramp at FM 359 also will be closed during that period.

Motorists should allow additional travel time and plan alternate routes during both weekend closures.