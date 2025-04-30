Fort Bend Levee Improvement District Unveils New Stormwater Pumping Station

NEW TERRITORY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 7 has unveiled its state-of-the-art stormwater pumping station, a critical infrastructure project designed to significantly enhance flood protection for the New Territory community following updated rainfall projections.

The multimillion-dollar facility, operational for several months, welcomed neighbors at an open house Tuesday night, giving residents their first opportunity to tour the installation that officials describe as a crucial advancement in the district's flood mitigation strategy.

"It features eight natural gas backup generators and five pumps that increased the pumping capacity by 400% to 350,000 gallons per minute," a statement from LID 7 said.

The four original pumps, across the channel from the new pumping station, remain operational. According to LID 7 leaders, one of the new pumps moves approximately the same amount of gallons per minute as all four of the original pumps.

The new pumping station was built to address updated rainfall projections, provide drainage during high Brazos River levels, increase pumping capacity, and ensure continuous operation during power outages—all to better protect the New Territory community from future flooding events.

Located at 1046 Hayden Creek Drive, the facility is in a neighborhood where the LID needed to acquire and remove three homes to make way for the project.

The eight standby generators will operate during power outages and will run when the electrical grid needs additional capacity, generating revenue for district taxpayers.

Officials say the redundant electrical service is crucial when high Brazos River levels limit gravity drainage.

The project represents an investment in protecting residents and properties from severe weather events, according to district representatives.