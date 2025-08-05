Fort Bend ISD hires veteran officer as police chief

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend Independent School District has named Anthony Sanders as its new police chief.

Sanders, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, will oversee district-wide safety operations and work with local law enforcement to maintain secure facilities. He started in the role Sunday.

Sanders most recently served as deputy chief of the Corpus Christi Police Department, where he led the K-9 Program, Crime Prevention Unit and METROCOM Communications Center. His career has included roles as field training officer, lieutenant, district captain and police academy commander.

"Fort Bend ISD is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students and staff," said Dr. Marc Smith, superintendent of schools at Fort Bend ISD. "Chief Sander's leadership, vision and safety-first mindset make him an outstanding addition to our team."

The school district says Sanders will collaborate with district and campus leaders while working to strengthen relationships between the police department and the school community.

"I am honored to join Fort Bend ISD and look forward to serving its students, families and staff," said Chief Anthony Sanders. "My focus will be on fostering trust, transparency and a culture of safety across the district."

Sanders earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Excelsior College and a master's degree in criminal justice from Lamar University. He graduated from the Senior Management Institute of Police Session No. 82 and the FBI National Academy Session No. 264.