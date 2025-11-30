Fort Bend County geophysicist Rebecca Clark launches Congressional campaign after Troy Nehls exit

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County conservative Rebecca Clark announced Saturday her candidacy for Congress in Texas' 22nd Congressional District, the same day U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls said he will not seek reelection. Her campaign website went live Saturday night.

Clark, a Fort Bend County Republican precinct chair and founder and former executive director of the local Citizens Defending Freedom chapter, is seeking to represent portions of Fort Bend, Brazoria, Harris, counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Clark says Texans are ready for a representative who shows up, listens, and puts people before personal ambition.

"For too long, Texans in CD-22 have been told to settle—settle for the same voices, the same empty promises, the same political games," Clark said. "I'm running because Texans deserve leadership that works as hard as they do. Leadership grounded in integrity, transparency, accountability and Texas values."

Texas A&M Graduate Brings Oil and Gas Experience to Congressional Race

Clark holds a degree in geophysics from Texas A&M University and has worked in oil and gas exploration and economics. She has served as a Republican election judge, state delegate and member of several school district committees, including Strategic Planning, Citizens' Bond Oversight and Student Health Advisory Committees.

She has also served as a recruiter and campaign manager for conservative school board candidates in the 22nd Congressional District.

Fort Bend Republican Leader Emphasizes Faith, Family and Freedom Platform

Clark's congressional campaign platform emphasizes what she calls "Faith, Family & Freedom," with policy priorities including accountability, national security, America First affordability and economic growth, American energy independence, education, fiscal responsibility and American values.

"For the first time in a long time, voters in Fort Bend, Brazoria and Harris counties have the chance to send someone to Washington who works for them, not for the political class," Clark said. "I'm running to protect our families, defend our freedoms and bring integrity back to Washington."

Texas 22nd District Voters Face March 2026 Republican Primary Decision

The Texas 22nd Congressional District includes communities such as Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Needville, Richmond, the Greater Katy area, Pearland, Alvin and Friendswood.

Nehls has represented the district since 2021 and announced Friday he would not seek another term in Congress.

The Republican primary election for Texas' 22nd Congressional District is scheduled for March 4, 2026.

"Washington needs a representative who is consistent, honest, and anchored in principle every single day," Clark said.