Fort Bend Democrat Paula Miller removed from ballot over residency

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Democratic Party has declared its own primary winner for County Court at Law No. 3 ineligible to appear on the November 2026 general election ballot, citing a state law residency requirement. The candidate is publicly challenging the ruling and vowing to remain on the ballot.

In an Administrative Declaration of Ineligibility dated March 31, 2026, Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chairwoman Dr. Jennifer Cantu declared Paula Maria Miller ineligible under Texas Election Code 145.003 and Texas Government Code 25.0014(2), which requires that a judge of a statutory county court must have resided in the county for at least two years before election or appointment.

Residency evidence in question

The Fort Bend Falcon, citing publicly available property records, vehicle registration data, assumed name filings, homestead exemption filings, address histories and voter records, reported that the evidence does not support a clear and measurable residency for Miller in Fort Bend County.

Under Texas Election Code 1.015, residence is defined as domicile, requiring both physical presence and intent to remain, according to the Falcon.

Among the findings reported by the Falcon: Miller applied for a homestead exemption in Harris County on Dec. 30, 2024; her vehicle is registered to a Houston address; property records show the Richmond address she has claimed is owned by a third party; and she voted in Harris County in November 2024.

Also Read: Judge Rules Front-Runner Ineligible in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Democratic Commissioner Race

Miller pushes back

Miller, who won the Democratic primary by more than 7,000 votes, disputed the party's authority to remove her from the ballot.

"A party chair does not have the authority or jurisdiction to remove a duly nominated candidate after the voters have spoken," Miller said in a statement, adding that she had consulted with the Texas Secretary of State's elections division. "I won this election by over 7,000 votes, and the will of the people is clear. I will fight. Period."

Miller called the declaration "an abuse of power" and said it raises "serious concerns about bias and the appearance of coordination intended to undermine my candidacy and reputation." She said the matter has been reported to appropriate authorities.

Cantu's office stated in the public notice that all required notifications have been made and that no further comment would be made.

Incumbent judge could return to ballot

If Miller is removed from the November ballot, the current Presiding Judge of County Court at Law No. 3, Juli Mathew, who lost to Miller in the Democratic primary, could have an opportunity to reclaim her seat.

"If selected, I would be honored to appear on the ballot for the general election in November and continue the work we have done to strengthen the administration of justice in Fort Bend County. Serving this community as judge has been the privilege of my professional life, and I remain committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining the public's trust in our courts."

The general election for County Court at Law No. 3 is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.

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