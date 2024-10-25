Fort Bend DA Leads Anti-Crime Impact Team in Fresno

Richmond, TX — The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office led a zero-tolerance crime reduction operation in Fresno on Sept. 10 and 11 in response to complaints from residents about illegal activity. During the operation, authorities conducted 271 traffic stops and arrested 11 suspects, including two wanted fugitives. They also recovered one firearm and more than 200 grams of narcotics.

District attorney investigators, police officers, deputy constables, and state troopers collaborated as a force multiplier to target street-level criminal activity in a systematic effort to reduce crime within Fresno.

“Community policing encourages collaboration between law enforcement and the community to address crime and social issues,” said District Attorney Brian M. Middleton.

The operation was developed in response to residents concerns expressed at a town hall.

"Criminals in Fort Bend County are on notice that we are coming and will be relentless in our pursuit of justice," Middleton said.

Participating agencies included the Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 Fort Bend County Constables’ Offices, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Houston Police Department, and the Missouri City Police Department.