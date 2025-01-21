Fort Bend County Winter Storm Update: 4 Things to Know About Today's Closures, Crashes and Ice

FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend roads could turn into sheets-of-ice as temperatures plunge tonight, with portions of the Southwest Freeway and all the county's tollways closed and emergency crews working to treat slick spots across the county.

County emergency operations managers say road crews are working as fast as they can to treat icy spots, but they're warning everyone that roads will become extremely dangerous overnight when temperatures drop below freezing and turn any remaining slush into ice.

"Stay home if you can," said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. "If you must venture out, keep an eye on local forecasts, my Facebook page and the Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management page for the latest road conditions and storm information."

Fort Bend Toll Roads

FB Parkway and Westpark main lanes will be closing inbound starting at 7 p.m. with inbound lanes closing first, followed by outbound main lanes.

The Grand Parkway northbound and southbound overpasses will close, except for the segments between West Airport and 90A and New Territory and Riverpark (Brazos River bridge).

“We will try to keep those segments open throughout the event,” said Fort Bend County Executive Director David Gornet. “All roads will be reopened as soon as possible,” he said.

Southwest Freeway

A dangerous multi-truck pileup shut down the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday morning when four 18-wheelers crashed on icy pavement at Thompson Road in Richmond. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m., and crews expect I-69 to remain closed through Tuesday night's commute, while they work to clear the massive accident. The rigs must be off-loaded, and it takes time given that there are four of them.

Fort Bend Transit

Don't plan on taking the bus neither. Fort Bend Transit has canceled all service for Wednesday. County offices will also be closed following an order from County Judge KP George.

Warming Centers

× 1 of 2 Expand Fort Bend County FBC Warming Centers - English × 2 of 2 Expand Fort Bend County Warming Centers - Spanish Prev Next

The author of this article, Dennis Spellman, also seres as the Media Relations and External Engagement Manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 3.