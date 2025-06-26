Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert Running for Reelection

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert announced Thursday his candidacy for reelection, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the county's financial stability and continuing his service to residents.

"Serving as County Treasurer has been the honor of my lifetime," Rickert said. "Together with the community, we've safeguarded the county's financial future through transparency, efficiency, and fiscal responsibility. My financial and technology background has allowed us to implement modern solutions that help us manage the county's finances effectively while remaining focused on serving the residents of Fort Bend County."

Rickert brings more than 30 years of financial and business management experience to the role, having served as Chief Technology Officer for a public finance bookkeeping firm that handles financial operations for governmental entities and as Regional President at an energy services company. He has operated a $200 million business unit and holds an MBA Certificate from Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Though encouraged by supporters to run for County Judge, Rickert said he decided he can best serve by continuing as County Treasurer.

"I believe I can make the greatest impact by continuing to focus on what I do best — using my experience and knowledge to protect the fiscal integrity of our county."

Rickert has served as the county's treasurer since 2019. Under his leadership, he has implemented measures to deter fraud and adopted relevant technology. For his next term, Rickert plans to continue seeking improved efficiencies and providing expert investment and fund management for the county.

He has extensive community involvement, serving on boards including the Rosenberg Railroad Museum and Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District 206, among numerous other roles.

Rickert has been married for 42 years to his wife Lisa, and they have two adult daughters who were raised in Sugar Land.

The county treasurer position is elected countywide for four-year terms.