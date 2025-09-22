Fort Bend County Hosts 77th Annual State Treasurers Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The 77th Annual County Treasurers' Association of Texas Conference brought together county treasurers, financial leaders and policymakers from across Texas for four days of education, networking and recognition at the Sugar Land Marriott Hotel this week, where Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert was recognized as a statewide finalist.

Hosted by CTAT Region 12 and themed "All Aboard the Sugar Land Express," the conference featured recognized speakers, continuing education programs and special events celebrating the vital role county treasurers play in protecting public funds and serving taxpayers.

Fort Bend Treasurer Welcomes Colleagues Statewide

The conference opened Sept. 16 with Rickert delivering the official welcome on behalf of CTAT Region 12.

"It is an honor for CTAT Region 12 to have the opportunity to host our colleagues here in Fort Bend County," Rickert said. "This conference is not just about strengthening financial stewardship—it's about building friendships and partnerships that make all of us stronger for the people we serve."

CTAT President Ruben Cavazos of Willacy County called the gathering to order, while the Jefferson County Treasurer delivered an invocation that included remembering those lost and affected by recent floods. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office presented colors as treasurers from Brazoria and Live Oak counties led attendees in the pledges.

Professional Development Takes Center Stage

Over four days, attendees earned up to 14.5 hours of continuing education credit through specialized sessions on investment strategies, cybersecurity, disaster preparedness and federal advocacy updates.

Highlights included presentations by Sugar Land City Councilmember Rick Miller on leadership and character in public service; Jim Guinn of Ernst & Young on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence; Fort Bend County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Babst on national FEMA standards; Fort Bend County Budget Office staff Pamela Gubbels and Alisha Stallworth on budgeting software modernization; and Alia Vinson of Allen Boone Humphries Robinson on county partnerships with Municipal Utility Districts.

State's Top County Treasurer Recognized

A highlight of the week was naming the 2025 Texas Outstanding County Treasurer of the Year. While Rickert was a finalist for the second consecutive year, the top honor went to Dinkie Parman, Hartley County Treasurer.

"Being recognized among so many outstanding peers is humbling," Rickert said. "Being a finalist statewide reflects the dedication of my entire staff in the Fort Bend County Treasurers Office. I congratulate Dinkie Parman for her well-earned recognition as 2025 Texas Outstanding County Treasurer of the Year."

Rickert, who has lived in Fort Bend County since 1992, also credited collaboration across government offices: "We're not just balancing books—we're preparing our county for the future. From transitioning away from paper checks to expanding digital payment solutions, we're positioning Fort Bend County to meet the demands of rapid growth while keeping efficiency and accountability at the forefront."

Conference Showcases Innovation and Collaboration

As chairman of CTAT Region 12, Rickert led organizing of the 77th Annual Conference and emphasized the importance of continuing collaboration.

"Hosting this event in Fort Bend County shows that we're leaders not only in finance but in innovation and community," he said. "The exchange of ideas this week ensures that every county—large or small—leaves better prepared to serve Texans."

Attendees also enjoyed community-based activities, including a tour of Fort Bend County's Office of Emergency Management and a social event at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum.

The conference closed Wednesday with federal policy briefings from the National Association of Counties and a forward-looking session on workforce development by Texas State Technical College leaders.

Founded in 1934, CTAT represents county treasurers across Texas. Its mission is to promote efficiency, accountability and professional excellence in county financial operations.