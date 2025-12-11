Fort Bend County to Invest $9.2M in Duhacsek Park Improvements

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County will invest $9.2 million to upgrade a 50-acre park in Sugar Land under an agreement approved by both the Sugar Land City Council and Fort Bend County Commissioners Court last week.

The deal calls for the county to lease Duhacsek Park from Sugar Land for $10 annually over a 50-year term, with options to extend. In exchange, the county will fund permanent improvements and assume ongoing maintenance costs.

The park sits at Old Richmond Road and Voss Road in unincorporated Fort Bend County, outside Sugar Land's municipal boundaries. Walter and Virginia Duhacsek donated the property to the city in April 2001 with a stipulation it remain a public park.

"When voters approved these bonds, they made clear that quality parks and recreational spaces are a priority," Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said. "We are delivering on that promise with a great park that will serve residents of all ages for generations to come."

Planned upgrades include new sports fields, a parking lot, bathrooms, a dog park and walking trails. The county will hire an engineering firm to design the improvements.

Meyers' office said they will solicit input from nearby residents before construction begins.

The park has served the public for more than 20 years, but the improvements would substantially increase its amenities and capacity.

As part of the agreement the county will also allocate $1.1 million for improvements to Gannoway Lake Park. Both projects are funded by 2023 county park bonds.

Duhacsek Park is at the intersection of Old Richmond and Voss Roads. The Duhacsek family home is part of the park and will remain there. Part of the 50 acre Duhacsek Park in unincorporated Sugar Land.

Covering Katy Owner Dennis Spellman is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.