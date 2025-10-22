Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Locating Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

FRESNO, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Tyrek Jackson was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Teal Run Place Court in Fresno, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Tyrek is described as a Black male, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt.

"While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff's Office is seeking his whereabouts to verify Tyrek's well-being," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.