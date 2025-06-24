Homicide: Fort Bend County Sheriff investigates deadly shooting – seeks blue Volkswagen Jetta

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 3503 FM 521 in Fresno.

On Tuesday, June 10 at 11:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gunfire and found 31-year-old Benjamin Flores with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect's vehicle was captured on surveillance video. Law enforcement is seeking a blue 2011 Volkswagen Jetta bearing what appears to be a Texas license plate with a Marine Corps veteran's emblem on the left side of the plate.

"Our investigators are working tirelessly to bring justice to the victim and his family," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. "We're asking the public to take a close look at this vehicle and come forward with any information—no detail is too small."

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation or the suspect's vehicle is urged to contact the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).