Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspect in Domestic Violence Homicide

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect after a tragic incident on the morning of Oct. 14, 2024. Deputies responding to a residence in a mobile home park at 5400 block of FM 762 Road in Richmond discovered the body of a woman, believed to be the victim of domestic violence.

The victim is Anyi Montealegre Izquierdo, 23. The suspect has been identified as Jhon Vanegas Romero, 24. The victim, and suspect were living together at the residence. Some media reports say the two were married.

Romero's co-workers told investigators that he'd been acting strangely Monday morning.

"He did quit his job on Sunday. He was found on Monday morning sleeping on the property in his vehicle," Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Daniel Calvillo said. "That was alarming to some of the coworkers. When they made contact with him, he was acting strangely and they thought that they had seen some injuries on his hands and things just didn't add up."

On Monday night, investigators got a tip that Romero was seen in the 2200 block of Richmond Street in Needville. The SWAT, a helicopter and K9s searched 17 acres of a wooded area but they didn't find him.

Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477). Authorities warn the public to use caution and not attempt to contact Romero.