Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Requests Assistance in Locating Missing Person

UPDATE: This man has been located.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kelly Sneed, 69.

Sneed was last seen wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, blue jeans, and a green hat in the 21100 block of the Southwest Freeway northbound in Richmond.

The missing person report was filed on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at approximately 8:42 a.m.

Although there are no signs of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking to verify Sneed’s safety and well-being. If you have any information regarding Sneed’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.

It is important to note that although Sneed is non-verbal, they remain highly mobile.