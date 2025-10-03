Austin Point Master-Planned Community: Fort Bend County's Newest 'Town' Opens for Home Sales

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County has a new "town."

Austin Point, a 4,700-acre master-planned community being marketed as a town rather than a traditional subdivision, has opened for home sales with 12 model homes available in its first phase.

At completion, developers say Austin Point will function as a small city with about 14,000 homes, up to 50,000 residents and approximately 1,600 acres of mixed-use commercial development — including retail, office, medical space and a walkable downtown area.

"We're creating a place where every street tells a slightly different story, but all roads lead to connection and inclusivity," Signorelli Co. CEO Danny Signorelli said.

The Signorelli Co. is developing the town at the intersection of FM 762 and Boothline Road, south of Interstate 69 and Sugar Land, and near the future Grand Parkway and Fort Bend Parkway intersection.

Nine builders are constructing three- to five-bedroom homes ranging from 1,500 to 4,500 square feet. Prices range from the mid-$200,000s to the $900,000s.

The 125-acre first phase includes 421 homes on 35- to 70-foot-wide lots.

Commercial development will include 17 million square feet of apartments, retail, office and medical facilities. Plans call for an "innovation zone" featuring hospitals, technology and life sciences labs, and corporate headquarters.

Construction is underway on The 1824, a 2.5-acre central park with a 2,800-square-foot café and wine bar, beer garden, food truck court, children's play area and outdoor fitness areas. The facility is scheduled to open in February.

A Lamar Consolidated Independent School District elementary school is planned to break ground next year and open in 2027.

The second and third phases could begin construction in November.

Signorelli purchased the land in 2019 from the Moore family, which had owned it for generations. Austin Point is named after William Tennant Austin, a distant relative of Stephen F. Austin who fought in the Texas Revolution. The year 1824 marks when Austin was deeded the land in Fort Bend County.

Austin Point is the first major master-planned community in Fort Bend County west of the Brazos River. A planned bridge over the river could reduce travel time to downtown Houston to about 25 minutes.

Additionally, Houston-based Johnson Development Corp. is developing a 1,490-acre master-planned community on nearby land purchased from the George Foundation. Read more here.