Fort Bend County's legal battle over Interim County Judge Daniel Wong takes another turn as County Attorney seeks new legal path

At a Glance

Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson is asking a judge to temporarily pause her lawsuit challenging Interim County Judge Daniel Wong's legal authority to continue serving.

Instead, she wants another court to decide whether the legal questions surrounding Wong's status should be resolved there.

Wong's attorneys question why that procedural path wasn't pursued months ago.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The hearing is expected to determine which court should address the dispute next—not whether Wong can remain interim county judge.

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson is asking a district judge to temporarily pause her lawsuit challenging Interim County Judge Daniel Wong's legal authority to continue serving and instead allow another court to decide whether the legal questions surrounding Wong's status should be resolved there.

The filing asks Judge Edward M. Krenek to pause Smith-Lawson's lawsuit while another judge decides whether the dispute should first be resolved in the earlier Roberts removal case. That judge is Visiting Judge Jeth Jones, who appointed Wong in April.

Wong's attorneys argue the filing also raises a question:

If returning to the earlier court case is the appropriate procedural path, why wasn't it pursued before months of litigation, repeated Commissioners Court boycotts and continuing uncertainty over who has the legal authority to lead county government?

Judge Krenek is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday, Aug. 5. The hearing is not expected to determine whether Wong can remain interim county judge. Instead, he will decide whether the quo warranto lawsuit should be paused while Judge Jones considers whether the dispute should first be resolved in the Roberts case.

Despite increasingly technical court filings, the dispute ultimately comes down to one question: Who has the legal authority to perform the duties of Fort Bend County judge while former County Judge K.P. George remains suspended pending his criminal appeal?

Smith-Lawson contends the court either lacked the legal authority to appoint Wong under changes the Texas Legislature made to state law in 2025 or, alternatively, that Wong's authority ended when the lawsuit that led to his appointment was dismissed. Wong disagrees, arguing a district judge lawfully appointed him to perform the duties of county judge and that he remains in that role unless and until another court modifies or overturns that order, or a successor is lawfully qualified to assume the office.

Meantime, the Interim County Judge seem unphased.

“My focus has never changed,” Wong said. “While others have pursued political fights and courtroom battles, I have continued showing up every day to serve the people of Fort Bend County. I've remained focused on public safety, emergency preparedness, county services, and keeping our government working for the families who depend on it.”

How the dispute began

The dispute began in September 2025, when Fort Bend County resident Sarah Roberts filed a lawsuit seeking to remove then-County Judge K.P. George from office under Chapter 87 of the Texas Local Government Code.

On April 10, Visiting Judge Jeth Jones signed an order temporarily suspending George from performing the duties of county judge and appointing Wong "as county judge to perform the duties of the office" under Section 87.017 of the Texas Local Government Code.

The order did not expressly state when Wong's appointment would end. Whether Roberts' later dismissal of her lawsuit also ended Wong's authority to continue serving has become one of the central legal questions now before the courts.

Wong has continued performing the duties of county judge since his appointment, presiding over Commissioners Court meetings and carrying out the responsibilities of the office.

The legal landscape changed again in June after George was convicted in a separate criminal case and later suspended from performing the duties of county judge while he appeals that conviction. The criminal court did not declare the office vacant. The following day, Roberts voluntarily dismissed her civil removal lawsuit, setting the stage for the current dispute over the legal effect of that dismissal on Wong's appointment.

Why Smith-Lawson wants to change course

Smith-Lawson's latest filing does not change her position that Wong lacks the legal authority to continue serving as interim county judge. Instead, it changes the procedural path she wants the courts to take.

Her office is asking Judge Krenek to pause the quo warranto lawsuit while Judge Jeth Jones determines whether the dispute should first be resolved in the Roberts removal case. According to the filing, that approach could avoid conflicting court decisions because both cases center on the same underlying issue — whether Wong lawfully continues serving as interim county judge.

Smith-Lawson advances two legal arguments. First, she contends changes the Texas Legislature made to Chapter 87 of the Texas Local Government Code in 2025 required additional legal steps before Wong could be appointed to perform the duties of county judge. She argues those requirements were never completed, meaning the court lacked the legal authority to issue the April 10 appointment order.

Alternatively, Smith-Lawson argues that even if Wong's appointment was valid when it was made, his authority to continue serving ended when Roberts voluntarily dismissed the removal lawsuit that led to his appointment.

Wong's attorneys argue the filing raises a fundamental question about how the litigation has unfolded over the past several months.

If the Roberts removal case was the appropriate place to resolve the dispute over Wong's continued service, they argue, that approach could have been pursued before the County Attorney filed the quo warranto lawsuit.

Instead, Wong's attorneys contend, the county spent months embroiled in litigation while Commissioners Court struggled to conduct business because Commissioners Dexter McCoy and Grady Prestage repeatedly declined to attend meetings, arguing Wong lacked the legal authority to preside.

Attorney Chris Hilton, who represents Wong, said the County Attorney's latest filing represents a significant change in how her office is asking the courts to resolve the dispute.

"The County Attorney built her entire public narrative around the claim that County Judge Wong's appointment was fatally defective," Hilton said. "Now she is asking the court to pause this very case so a different procedural path can be pursued."

Hilton argued that if returning to the Roberts removal case is now the appropriate procedural path, it should have been pursued before months of litigation and uncertainty over the county's leadership.

What happens next

Judge Krenek's hearing Wednesday is expected to determine only the next step in the litigation—not whether Wong can remain interim county judge.

If Krenek grants Smith-Lawson's request, the quo warranto lawsuit would be temporarily paused while Visiting Judge Jeth Jones considers whether the dispute over Wong's continued service should first be resolved in the Roberts removal case.

That would return the dispute to Jones, who heard arguments last week over whether his April 10 appointment order remains in effect after Roberts voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit. During that hearing, Jones questioned whether there was anything left for his court to decide after Commissioners Court accepted Wong's oath of office and approved Wong's service through Dec. 31, 2026.

"Why do I need to do anything?" Jones asked. "That's already in place by the Commissioners Court. They already approved that."

Later in the hearing, Jones added:

"I'm just saying we don't have to do anything. They've already decided and appointed Daniel Wong through 12-31-26, and you're telling me I really don't have jurisdiction to do anything."

Jones took the matter under advisement and has not yet ruled.

If Krenek denies Smith-Lawson's request, the quo warranto lawsuit would continue moving forward in his court. Either way, the legal dispute is unlikely to end soon. Any significant ruling could be appealed, meaning the question of who has the legal authority to serve as interim county judge could remain unresolved for months.

The case also continues against the backdrop of this year's race for county judge. Wong is the Republican nominee and is scheduled to face Democratic Commissioner Dexter McCoy in November. McCoy, along with Commissioner Grady Prestage, has repeatedly declined to attend Commissioners Court meetings, arguing Wong lacks the legal authority to preside.

For now, Wednesday's hearing is expected to determine where the legal battle goes next—not how it ends.

Editor's Note: Dennis Spellman, owner and publisher of Covering Katy News, also serves as Media Relations and External Engagement Manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 3. This article was independently researched and reported by Covering Katy News. Covering Katy News receives no government funding or government advertising and maintains full editorial independence.

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