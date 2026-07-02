Fort Bend County Reports First Human West Nile Virus Case of 2026

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Coveirng Katy News) — Fort Bend County has confirmed its first human case of neuroinvasive West Nile virus in 2026, prompting health officials to urge residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites as virus activity continues to increase across the county.

The patient lives in the 77478 ZIP code, which covers approximately 10 square miles and includes portions of Sugar Land, Houston and Stafford, all within Fort Bend County. Officials said no additional information will be released to protect the patient's privacy.

The announcement comes as the county's Environmental Health Division has identified 36 mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile virus this year through its ongoing surveillance program.

"This confirmed human case underscores the importance of preventing mosquito bites, as mosquitoes can spread diseases such as West Nile virus and dengue," said Dr. Letosha Gale-Lowe, director and local health authority for Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. "The best way to protect yourself and your family is to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing outdoors, eliminate standing water around your home and avoid being outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active."

Mosquito surveillance detects widespread virus activity

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to health officials, most people infected with the virus never develop symptoms. About one in five people develop a fever, which may be accompanied by headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological illness, particularly in adults age 60 and older and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

Fort Bend County's Mosquito and Vector Control Program conducts year-round surveillance to monitor mosquito populations and test for West Nile virus activity. Officials said positive mosquito samples help guide targeted mosquito control efforts, including additional surveillance and treatment where appropriate.

Health officials recommend the "4 Ds" of mosquito protection

County health officials encourage residents to reduce their risk of mosquito bites by following the "4 Ds" of mosquito safety:

Avoid dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

when mosquitoes are most active. Drain standing water around homes and businesses where mosquitoes can breed.

standing water around homes and businesses where mosquitoes can breed. Dress in long sleeves and long pants when practical.

in long sleeves and long pants when practical. Defend yourself by using insect repellent containing DEET or another CDC-approved active ingredient.

Officials also encourage residents to remove standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, birdbaths and other containers that can serve as mosquito breeding sites.

Additional information about Fort Bend County's Mosquito and Vector Control Program is available on the county's website.