Fort Bend County property values 2025: Residential market stabilizes after years of growth

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County housing market is experiencing a significant shift in 2025, with property values showing mixed results across different segments. Despite an average 2% increase in residential property values from 2024 to 2025, only about 38% of Fort Bend County homeowners saw their properties' values increase, according to data from the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District. This represents a dramatic change from the previous year's robust increase of just over 4%.

Key Market Indicators at a Glance

Residential Property Values : +2% average increase (down from just over 4% in 2024)

: +2% average increase (down from just over 4% in 2024) Commercial Property Values : +16% significant increase

: +16% significant increase Homeowners with Value Increases : Only about 38% (down from previous years)

: Only about 38% (down from previous years) Properties with Value Decreases: Nearly 60% of Fort Bend homes

What's Driving the Changes

"The real estate market is stabilizing following the turbulent COVID years," said FBCAD Chief Appraiser Jordan Wise. "Overall, residential property saw modest gains while commercial property has declined slightly, led largely by faltering office and retail markets."

The Fort Bend County property market reflects a shift from the explosive growth of recent years, with nearly 60% of homeowners experiencing property value decreases. This trend will likely impact tax revenues needed for expanding county government operations.

The impact of market changes varies significantly based on property value ranges. Homes valued under $200,000 experienced the most significant negative impact, with about 75% of houses in this range decreasing in value, creating mixed opportunities for budget-conscious buyers. Meanwhile, properties valued over $750,000 demonstrated market strength, with just over 63% of high-value homes seeing increases, showing that luxury Fort Bend County real estate remains stable.

Rural vs. Urban Performance

The Fort Bend Central Appraisal District's comprehensive market analysis reveals significant differences between rural and urban property performance. Urban Fort Bend County properties saw average sale prices increase just over 5% from about $445,000 in 2024 to about $468,000 in 2025. Rural properties performed even better, with a sharper increase of nearly 11% from about $399,000 to about $442,000, driven by demand for space and new rural developments.

Current Market Conditions

The Fort Bend County housing market shows clear signs of shifting toward buyers. Active listings reached just over 31,100 in February 2025, representing an increase of about 34% compared to February 2024 levels—the highest inventory levels since 2011. Homes now sell after about 38 days on average compared to 27 days the previous year, and nearly 70% of homes sold below asking price last month.

New Construction and Development

Fort Bend County added nearly 7,700 new homes in 2024, with Lamar ISD contributing about 5,300 units. Major developments coming online include Austin Point (4,700 acres, opening 2025), Indigo (235 acres, first residents by March 2025), and Brookewater (850 acres, 2,500 planned homes).