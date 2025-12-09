Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Race: Dr. Ramesh Cherivirala Announces Republican Primary Candidacy

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Ramesh Kumar Cherivirala, PhD, a longtime Fort Bend County conservative and financial professional, has announced his candidacy for Precinct 4 commissioner in the Republican primary.

"My family has been rooted in this community for more than 23 years," Cherivirala said. "I will bring the same analytical focus and financial prudence to Commissioners Court that I have applied throughout my career. My priorities are controlling spending, strengthening roads and drainage, and preserving the exceptional quality of life in Precinct 4."

Sugar Land Resident Brings Financial Expertise to Commissioner Race

A Texas resident for 33 years, Dr. Cherivirala has lived in Sugar Land for over two decades. He holds a doctorate in organic chemistry and has more than 24 years of experience in the financial industry, following an early career as a research scientist.

Fort Bend County Republican Party Activist Enters Precinct 4 Race

An active Fort Bend County Republican Party member, he has previously run for Fort Bend Independent School District board in 2014 and Texas House District 76 in 2022. He also founded the Indo-American Conservatives of Texas and partnered with the Fort Bend County Republican Party on community initiatives.

Community Service Record in Fort Bend County

Dr. Cherivirala has a record of community service through several nonprofit organizations. He was founding president of the Dulles High School Math & Science Academy Booster Club. His charitable efforts include fundraising through the Bush-Clinton Tsunami Relief Foundation and providing scholarships to Fort Bend ISD and Alief ISD students.

"As Indo-Americans, we proudly embrace conservative values while honoring the American spirit," he said.

Dr. Cherivirala is a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum (Class 63). Tina Gibson serves as campaign treasurer.

"I am ready to put my financial expertise, conservative convictions and deep commitment to service to work for Precinct 4 residents," he said.

Other Candidates:

Republican Adam Schoof, a member of the Fort Bend ISD board is also running for Precinct 4 Commissioner.

On the Dermocratic Party side former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike announced his candidacy for Precinct 4 Commissioner after incumbent, one term Commissioner Dexter McCoy announced that he'll be running for County Judge rather than seeking re-eleciton. Read more here.