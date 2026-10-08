Fort Bend County moves Beechnut Street expansion forward with land acquisition approval

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County commissioners have taken another step toward widening Beechnut Street, unanimously authorizing the acquisition of land needed for the second phase of the road project.

Commissioners Court voted Thursday, Oct. 8, to authorize the use of eminent domain, if necessary, to obtain property needed for the project, which is planned to turn a section of Beechnut Street into a four-lane concrete boulevard with a raised median.

The project extends from approximately 1,200 feet west of Mason Road to about 500 feet west of Peek Road in Precinct 4.

Earlier county engineering plans call for widening the roadway to four lanes, separated by a raised median, along with drainage improvements to accommodate the expanded road.

The improvements are intended to increase roadway capacity along the corridor, although an updated construction schedule has not been announced.

What the vote means

Thursday's action authorizes the county to acquire property needed for the road expansion, including land required for drainage and stormwater detention.

The county can negotiate with property owners to purchase the necessary land. If an agreement cannot be reached, the authorization allows the county to pursue eminent domain, a legal process through which government can acquire private property for public use while providing compensation.

The vote does not mean the county has begun condemnation proceedings against every affected property owner.

Commissioners approved the authorization by a unanimous 5-0 record vote.

What happens next

The project is identified in county records as Beechnut Street Project No. 17410, Phase 2, and is funded through the county's mobility bond program.

Acquiring the necessary right of way is one of the steps required before the county can proceed with roadway construction.

Thursday's action did not establish a construction start date, completion date or updated project cost.

For motorists who regularly travel Beechnut Street, the vote represents progress toward a wider roadway, but it does not mean construction is beginning immediately.