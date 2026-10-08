Fort Bend County Master Gardeners to hold fall plant sale Saturday

ROSENBERG, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Fort Bend County residents looking to start a fall vegetable or herb garden can purchase plants selected for local growing conditions during the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners' Fall Vegetable-Herb Plant Sale on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bud O'Shieles Community Center, 1330 Band Road in Rosenberg. The event will end earlier if plants sell out.

Shoppers will find a selection of vegetable and herb plants, including marjoram, a versatile culinary herb commonly used to season meats, soups and other dishes.

Master Gardener volunteers have selected plant varieties recommended for Fort Bend County by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service or varieties they have successfully grown in their own gardens.

Organizers encourage shoppers to arrive early for the best selection.

For more information about the sale and available plants, visit fbmg.org/fall-vegetable-herb-plant-sale.