Fort Bend County lowers tax rate as Wong pushes affordability, business message

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved a lower property tax rate Thursday after County Judge Daniel Wong pushed to reduce the rate below the level originally proposed, arguing the county could provide tax relief while maintaining its adopted budget and substantial reserves.

The court approved a total property tax rate of 40.7 cents per $100 of taxable value, half a cent below the previously proposed rate of 41.2 cents.

The reduction is expected to lower projected county property tax revenue by about $6.4 million compared with what the county would have collected under the higher proposed rate. The county's adopted budget remains unchanged, and Fort Bend County is projected to maintain nearly $94 million in its general fund balance.

Wong framed the reduction as both an affordability measure for residents and an economic development strategy.

"Affordability isn't just a national issue. It's a Fort Bend County issue," Wong said. "Families are paying more for groceries, insurance, utilities and housing. We should be looking for ways to lower the tax burden, not add to it."

Wong points to regional competition

Wong said the lower rate could also help distinguish Fort Bend County as local governments across the Houston region confront rising costs and property tax pressures.

"Fort Bend County has an opportunity to distinguish itself," Wong said. "When businesses are deciding where to invest, expand and create jobs, the cost of doing business matters. We want them to know that Fort Bend County is open for business."

Wong argued that attracting additional businesses could expand the county's tax base and help support government services without placing as much of the burden on existing property owners.

The county must balance those considerations against the cost of providing law enforcement, roads, infrastructure and other services to one of the state's largest and fastest-growing counties.

"We have a responsibility to provide law enforcement, roads, infrastructure and the services our residents expect, but we also have a responsibility to taxpayers," Wong said. "If we can fund the budget, maintain substantial reserves and ask taxpayers for $6.4 million less, I believe we should."

A reduction in the county's tax rate does not necessarily mean every Fort Bend County property owner will pay less in county property taxes.

Individual tax bills depend on a property's taxable value, including changes in appraised value and applicable exemptions. A homeowner whose taxable value increases could therefore pay more even with a lower tax rate.

The significance of Thursday's action is that the county will levy a lower rate than the one it had previously proposed, reducing the amount of revenue the county expects to collect compared with that proposal.

Wong said he sees the decision as part of a broader effort to keep Fort Bend County affordable as it continues to grow.

"We want Fort Bend County to be a place where people can afford to buy a home, raise a family, retire, start a business, grow a business and stay in the community they helped build," Wong said. "That's the message we're sending today: Fort Bend County is affordable, competitive and open for business."