Fort Bend County Library System Still Rebuilding After Cyberattack

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Library officials continue working toward full restoration of their digital services following a cybersecurity attack that required a complete system rebuild. Library Director Roosevelt Weeks provided an update Friday, noting that the library's current timeline is "late summer or early fall" for full restoration.

"Because some milestones, such as external security certification, depend on third-party partners, we still can't provide a definite 'go-live' date," Weeks said.

The library system has been operating with limited services for more than four months since the attack. Patrons can still borrow physical materials and access most digital resources, but the online catalog and account management systems remain unavailable.

No Evidence of Data Breach Found

"After extensive forensic analysis, we have found no indication that patrons' sensitive personal information was accessed or stolen," Weeks said in the update.

Weeks said the library's privacy-first policy helped minimize potential damage from the breach.

"We do not store Social Security numbers, driver's license scans, or payment card details," he said. "We collect only the basics (name, address, email/phone, and reading history necessary to run holds and checkouts), and we purge many of these records on a rolling basis."

Library Chooses Complete Modernization

The library system is investing in a complete cloud-based modernization rather than rebuilding the old system, which extends the time needed for full restoration. However, Weeks said the new system will be significantly improved.

When the system is fully restored, patrons will have access to enhanced features including a faster, mobile-friendly online catalog, improved self-service options, expanded digital collections, and stronger privacy protections, he said.