Fort Bend County Libraries to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - All branches of the Fort Bend County Libraries system, including the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, Fulshear Branch Library, and Mission Bend Branch Library, will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 1, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.

The online library remains accessible anytime at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for catalog searches, book renewals, hold requests, streaming movies and music, e-book downloads, and access to research databases.