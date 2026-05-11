Fort Bend County Libraries launches 2026 Summer Reading Challenge amid statewide literacy concerns

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — Statewide literacy concerns are finding their way into Fort Bend County living rooms, and the county's library system is responding with tools, programs — and summer reading.

Texas ranks fourth-lowest in literacy among U.S. states, with 19% of adults lacking basic prose literacy skills, and fourth-lowest in library availability, with 3.2 public libraries per 100,000 residents, according to Fort Bend County Libraries.

A system built for this moment

Fort Bend County Libraries has long positioned itself as a counterweight to those trends. This summer, the system's annual Summer Reading Challenge takes center stage.

Fort Bend Library Locations

'Unearth a Story': How to participate

"Unearth a Story" is the theme for the 2026 challenge, which runs June 1 through Aug. 31 and is open to participants of all ages — youth, middle school and young adult/adult divisions, each with their own prizes. Registration is free online or in person at any of the system's 11 branch locations and opens Monday, May 25. Participants must log reading hours or completed books at a branch or at fortbend.beanstack.org.

The challenge is open to all residents regardless of county, making it among the most accessible free summer activities available to area families.

Libraries as literacy infrastructure

The role of public libraries in building reading skills was underscored in a February 2026 report by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The report found that "public libraries play an important and multifaceted role in the literacy ecosystem … acting as resource hubs that offer reading literacy materials for children and caregivers, as direct service providers of programs like summer reading, and as conveners of other community organizations devoted to improving children's reading literacy."

Fort Bend County Libraries has been part of that system for decades. In fact, last month, Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong recognized the system, noting that its "mission to bring people, information, and ideas together remains the cornerstone of our progress, fostering a diverse community where minds are expanded, and lives are enriched."

Beyond books: Early childhood and community programming

In addition to serving as a reference and independent learning center, the library system supports early childhood development through preschool programming, curated book collections, audiovisual materials, educational toys and story kits.

Complementary youth and young adult activities are scheduled throughout the system during the three-month challenge. A full calendar is available at fortbendlibraries.gov.

Who we are: Covering Katy News is independently owned and operated by professional journalists with more than 50 years of combined experience. We accept no funding or advertising from any taxpayer-funded source — no government grants, no special purpose district advertising, no public money at any level. We are supported entirely by local advertisers and readers, with no outside investors. Our owner and publisher, Dennis Spellman, has served since 2022 as the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Media Relations and External Engagement Manager — a role that underscores his long-standing commitment to serving this region. Since our founding in 2011, our editorial decisions have been made independently — and that will never change.