Fort Bend County Launches Clerk E-Certify: Get Certified Court Records Online in Seconds

KATY, TX — Residents no longer need to make a trip to the courthouse to get certified copies of court records. The Fort Bend County Clerk's Office this week unveiled Clerk E-Certify, a new online platform that lets the public purchase and download certified copies of Fort Bend County Court at Law records within moments by visiting this page:

https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/county-clerk/electronic-certified-court-documents

New Online Portal Lets Residents Skip the Trip to the Fort Bend County Courthouse

The web-based portal covers documents including final judgments, court records and other official filings. Every certified copy carries a digital signature from the Clerk of Courts along with encryption safeguards and tamper-evident markers designed to confirm the document hasn't been altered.

How Clerk E-Certify Works: Digital Signatures, Encryption and Fraud Protection

"Clerk E-Certify makes obtaining certified records faster, easier and more secure," said Fort Bend County Clerk Laura Richard. "This service enhances convenience and helps protect against document fraud while maintaining the highest standards of authenticity and compliance."

Are Electronic Certified Documents Legally Valid in Texas? Yes — Here's Why

County officials say the electronically certified records carry the same legal weight as paper copies and meet state and federal requirements. Banks, government offices and other institutions can verify the documents' authenticity whether they're viewed on a screen or printed out.

Richard framed the launch as part of a broader push to bring county services into the digital age. "This initiative reflects my long-standing commitment to modernizing services, improving efficiency and better serving the community," she said.

How to Order Certified Court Records Online in Fort Bend County