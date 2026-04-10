Fort Bend County Judge KP George suspended from office; Republican nominee Daniel Wong appointed acting judge

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Galveston County district court judge suspended convicted Fort Bend County Judge KP George from office Friday and appointed Republican County Judge nominee Daniel Wong to serve as acting county judge, a move that immediately drew sharp condemnation from a rival candidate's campaign.

Judge Jones Issues Ruling From the Bench in Fort Bend

Judge Jeth Jones, a Republican from Galveston County's 122nd District Court, issued the ruling while sitting as a visiting judge in Fort Bend County's 400th District Court. The ruling took effect immediately. Wong said he learned of the decision from media reports shortly after it was handed down.

"The ruling by Judge Jones in the 400th District Court was certainly unexpected, as I was notified by the media shortly after the decision was made," Wong said in a statement. "However, I eagerly look forward to assuming the role of Fort Bend County Judge and delivering for the fine residents of Fort Bend."

Why the Judge Had Authority to Appoint Wong

The appointment stems from a critical legal distinction. A person with direct knowledge of the case said that had George been removed from office, the authority to appoint a temporary successor would have fallen to Commissioners Court. Because the action was a suspension rather than a removal, however, the presiding judge retained the legal authority to appoint Wong directly to fill the role on an interim basis.

Wong Vows to Move Fort Bend County Forward

Wong said the appointment gives Fort Bend County an opportunity to move past the corruption that had stalled county government.

"Because of the corruption of KP George, a cloud has hung over this great county, and gridlock was threatened for the entirety of 2026," Wong said. "Now, we have a chance to move forward and show this county what real leadership looks like."

Wong said his first priority as acting county judge will be meeting individually with county departments and employees to identify ways to move the county forward.

George Conviction Led to Suspension

George, who was elected as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party after he was indicted by Democratic District Attorney Brian Middleton, was convicted on money laundering charges. His suspension clears the way for day-to-day county operations to resume under new leadership ahead of the November election, when voters will choose a permanent county judge.

McCoy Campaign Calls Appointment a 'Corrupt Backroom Deal'

Not everyone welcomed the appointment. Delilah Agho-Otoghile, senior advisor to Democratic candidate Dexter McCoy's campaign for county judge, called the ruling an act of political interference designed to give Wong an unfair advantage in November.

"Today a judge — not the voters or elected members of Commissioners Court — installed a wealthy MAGA-endorsed businessman to lead the 8th largest county in Texas," Agho-Otoghile said in a statement. "This is an overt act of political and election interference designed to give Mr. Wong an unfair advantage in the upcoming election for County Judge in November."

The campaign questioned Wong's qualifications, arguing he has never managed a multi-billion-dollar budget or led the county through a natural disaster.

"While we agree that KP George should be suspended from office, whomever serves as interim judge should at least be someone who has demonstrated sound independent judgment and has the experience and respect of elected officials currently serving in office," Agho-Otoghile said.

A Rice University political scientist offered a different explanation for the appointment. Mark Jones, a fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute, told KPRC-TV that the decision followed a straightforward partisan logic.

"Judge Jones was guided by two factors," Jones said. First, KP George is now a Republican, in which case it is natural to replace him with a Republican rather than a Democrat. And then second, Judge Jones is a Republican himself, having been elected in Galveston County," Jones said.

Wong's Record Contradicts McCoy Campaign's Claims

Wong's public record tells a different story about his qualifications than the story told by McCoy's campaign. Wong is president and CEO of Tolunay-Wong Engineers, Inc., a privately held, employee-owned geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing firm he co-founded in 1993 that now employs more than 400 people across 13 offices in Texas and Louisiana — and whose multi-million dollar budget he oversees. Wong holds a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Houston, served three terms on the Sugar Land City Council, and chaired the Texas Board of Professional Engineers for 14 years under gubernatorial appointments by Governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott. He currently serves as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which oversees an annual budget of more than $3.4 billion — several times larger than Fort Bend County's $760 million annual budget.

Wong Says He Was Caught Off Guard by Appointment

The McCoy campaign called on Wong to disclose any conversations or arrangements made in connection with the appointment. Wong, however, said he first learned of the ruling when a reporter who was present in the courtroom called him — suggesting he was not part of any advance coordination surrounding the decision.

November Election Still Months Away

McCoy is currently in a Democratic primary runoff against Rachelle Carter. The winner will face Wong in the November general election. As of publication of this article, Carter had not posted any statement about Wong's appointment on her social media accounts.

Wong said he intends to use his time as acting county judge to deliver results regardless of the political circumstances surrounding his appointment.

"I look forward to bringing Fort Bend County out of the cloud of corruption put on us by Democrat KP George and into a shining new era of hope, optimism, and results," he said.

× Expand KP George Suspension Ruling

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