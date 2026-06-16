Judge KP George Will Serve 6 months in County Jail for Money Laundering Conviction

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Suspended Fort Bend County Judge KP George was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in the Fort Bend County Jail, avoiding state prison after a Fort Bend County jury convicted him in March on money laundering charges.

George was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice but will not serve that time as long as he complies with the terms of five years of probation. As a condition of that probation, he must serve 180 days in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Judge Maggie Jaramillo Imposes Sentence Following Money Laundering Trial

State District Judge Maggie Jaramillo imposed the sentence following the jury's verdict. During the trial, prosecutors argued that George shifted money out of campaign accounts, routed it through his personal bank accounts and used some of the money for personal expenses, including a home purchase. George maintained the transactions were lawful reimbursements for money he had previously loaned to his campaign.

KP George Suspended From Office, Expected to Appeal Conviction

George, who has served as Fort Bend County judge since 2019, maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and is expected to appeal his convictions. He was suspended from office, and Daniel Wong was appointed by a visiting district judge to serve as interim county judge.

Second Criminal Case Against KP George Still Pending

The money laundering case is separate from another criminal matter in which George has been accused of participating in a scheme involving fake social media accounts and fabricated racist attacks during the 2022 election cycle. George has denied wrongdoing in that case.

KP George Sentencing Raises Questions About Future in Fort Bend County Politics

Tuesday's sentencing marks the latest chapter in a legal and political saga that has dominated Fort Bend County politics for nearly two years and raises additional questions about George's future in public office.

Covering Katy expects to update this story with reaction from those involved once they have spoken to the media.

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