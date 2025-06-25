Fort Bend County Judge KP George's Request for Outside Judge in Criminal Cases Denied

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Following a nearly two-and-a-half hour hearing last week, a judge swiftly rejected the motion by Fort Bend County Judge KP George's legal team to have his multiple misdemeanor and criminal cases transferred to an out-of-county judge.

George's attorneys, Jared Woodfill and Terry Yates, had submitted a recusal motion in the 458th District Court. They contended that Judge Maggie Perez-Jarmamillo should step aside from George's felony cases, citing his position as the county's highest elected official and his role on Commissioners Court, which gives him voting power over her salary and her court staff's compensation.

Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precint 3 Commissioner's Office so we are providing this story from an independent third party news organization. Read more here from the Fort Bend Star.