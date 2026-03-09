Fort Bend County Judge KP George goes to trial Tuesday on money laundering charges

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Judge KP George is set to stand trial Tuesday on two felony counts of money laundering, with jury selection expected to begin in the 458th District Court before Judge Maggie Jaramillo at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.

The charges

The trial follows years of legal wrangling between George and District Attorney Brian Middleton's office. Prosecutors allege George misused campaign funds for personal expenses. The alleged money laundering offenses involve more than $30,000 but less than $150,000 and are alleged to have taken place between Jan. 12, 2019 and April 22, 2019 — while George was serving as a Democrat.

George maintains innocence

George has maintained his innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated.

"As an elected official, I have always operated with integrity and transparency," George said in a previous statement. "There is nothing illegal about loaning personal funds to my own campaign and later repaying that loan. This is a standard and lawful practice."

George characterized the prosecution as "a continued example of Fort Bend County District Attorney's office weaponizing the government with an obvious political witch hunt."

DA's office fires back

Middleton's office has pushed back strongly.

"Our office remains committed to the integrity our public deserves, and the ethics to which all prosecutors are sworn to," the DA's office said in a statement when the indictments were announced.

Last-minute attempt to derail trial

On March 6, George's legal team filed an emergency petition with the 14th Court of Appeals seeking to disqualify Middleton from the case, accusing him of prosecutorial misconduct. Special Prosecutor Brian Wice, representing Middleton's office, urged the appellate court to reject the petition, calling it a "groundless" attempt to delay the trial.

The DA's office has previously described George's disqualification efforts as "yet another desperate attempt, in a long line of attempts, to smear anyone (especially the Fort Bend County District Attorney) using evidence and information provided by the State as part of discovery, through allegations that are baseless and entirely unrelated to the felony money laundering charges."

"We're gratified but not at all surprised by how quickly the court of appeals summarily rejected this defendant's 11th hour ploy to avoid answering to a Fort Bend County jury," Wice said. "The defense's nonsensical character assassination and predictable partisan bluster ends today. The State’s duty to seek justice has been unwavering."

Trial timeline

Jury selection is expected to take at least two days, with the trial estimated to last approximately two weeks.

Political fallout

The trial comes days after George finished last in a five-candidate Republican primary March 3. George had recently switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

What conviction would mean

If convicted, George faces two to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and mandatory removal from office. Although George lost his bid for reelection in last week's Republican primary, his term does not end until Dec. 31, 2026.

A second trial looms

George also faces a separate trial May 5 on a misdemeanor charge of misrepresentation of identity related to a "fake hate" social media scheme carried out by his former chief of staff, Taral Patel. Patel has already pleaded guilty in a deal in which his felony charges were reduced to a single misdemeanor. As part of that agreement, he agreed to testify against George and keep himself eligible for to run for public office. Felons are not allowed to serve in public office in Texas.