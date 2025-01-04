Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George 85 Minutes Late for his Arraignment

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George arrived 85 minutes late to his arraignment Friday on charges he misrepresented his identity during a campaign. Judge Teana Watson did not admonish him for his tardiness.

George faces charges of misrepresenting identity as a candidate. Prosecutors allege he created fake racist messages to portray himself as a target of hate speech during his 2022 reelection campaign and falsely implied the messages came from supporters of his Republican opponent, Trever Nehls.

George and his attorney declined comment Friday as they left the courthouse. The judge has previously maintained his innocence.

A grand jury indicted George for allegedly using a fake Facebook account under the name Antonio Scallywag. Investigators from the District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers say Democratic candidate Taral Patel, George's former campaign manager, created the account and used a Needville resident's family photo without permission to make it appear legitimate. The Needville resident is considering legal action against Patel for defamation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Investigators say Patel created the account and George knowingly allowed its use to deceive voters during his 2022 reelection campaign. Patel also allegedly used the account in his unsuccessful 2024 bid for Precinct 3 commissioner. He now faces four felony and five misdemeanor indictments.

While George faces a single misdemeanor charge, more charges could be coming against him. Investigators from the District Attorney's Office are examining payments he made to Patel using county funds. George maintains Patel worked as a county consultant, but authorities are investigating whether Patel provided services for the $11,000 he received.

George's History of Hardball Politics goes beyond Scalywag

The Scalywag incident, and payments to Patel are not the only controversial issues surrounding Judge George. George's tenure has been marked by other eye-raising political moves, most notably during the county's redistricting process. In a partisan vote, the commissioners court redrew boundaries that placed veteran Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers' Sugar Land home outside his Precinct while he was caring for his terminally ill wife Janet who was living in that home. In order to run for re-election Meyers faced having to move from the home he shared with his wife.

Janet Meyers died before the deadline for her husband to move. While Commissioner Meyers won reelection, he had to relocate to a new address to continue serving Precinct 3.

A review of Texas county redistricting records shows no similar cases of a sitting commissioner being drawn out of their precincts, particularly while caring for a terminally ill spouse. It was Judge George who introduced that plan and convinced all of his fellow Democrats to approve it. Meyers, a Republican, later introduced a plan allow him to return to his home but it was defeated along party lines by Judge George, and Commissioners Dexter McCoy and Grady Prestage.

George is scheduled to return to court Feb. 11.

Covering Katy is owned by Dennis Spellman who is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office