Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong and county officials update community on the flood threat and Brazos River elevation

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County officials said Wednesday they are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico and continue to respond to localized flooding caused by several days of heavy rainfall.

County Officials Monitoring Tropical Disturbance and Flood Conditions

County Judge Daniel Wong said portions of Fort Bend County have experienced significant rainfall, elevated water levels and isolated flooding in recent days. County departments, emergency management officials, first responders and municipal partners remain on alert as weather conditions continue to evolve.

"We believe it's important to keep our residents informed about what we know, what we are watching and the steps we are taking to prepare," Wong said during a news briefing. "Our focus is very simple: protect lives, protect property where possible, and ensure Fort Bend County residents have the information they need to stay safe."

Wong said the county is coordinating with local, state and federal partners, reviewing emergency plans and ensuring resources are in place should conditions worsen.

Emergency Management Officials Urge Residents to Stay Weather Aware

Greg Babst, emergency management coordinator for the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the county's Emergency Operations Center remains engaged and is participating in daily weather briefings and state coordination calls.

Although forecasters currently expect limited development from Tropical Disturbance 90-L, Babst said slow-moving tropical systems can still produce heavy rainfall.

"Any slow-moving tropical system can produce periods of heavy rainfall, and we will continue to monitor these conditions closely," Babst said.

He said conditions across much of the county have improved but warned that some low-lying areas and water-covered roadways remain concerns.

Residents are being urged to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

"Turn around, don't drown," Babst said. "Just a few inches of moving water can carry away a vehicle and put lives at risk."

Brazos River Forecast Calls for Crest Below Flood Stage

The Fort Bend County Drainage District reported that between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen across much of the county over the past several days, with the heaviest rainfall occurring in southern portions of the county, including areas near Needville and Sienna Plantation.

Jeff Janecek, first assistant engineer with the Fort Bend County Drainage District, said officials are also closely watching conditions upstream along the Brazos River.

Approximately 8 inches of rain fell near Caldwell late Sunday and early Monday, sending a minor flood wave downstream that is expected to reach Fort Bend County on Friday.

According to updated forecasts, the Brazos River at Richmond is expected to crest at about 38 feet early Friday, well below the 45-foot threshold for minor flooding.

"We expect no significant impacts with this current flood wave that's working its way downstream," Janecek said.

Officials are also monitoring Barker Reservoir and the San Bernard River. Forecasts indicate neither is expected to reach levels that would cause significant flooding impacts in Fort Bend County.

Sheriff's Office Warns Residents to Avoid Flooded Roads

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Chief Manuel Zamora said deputies are prepared to respond if conditions deteriorate and reminded residents not to ignore road barricades.

"If a deputy puts a barrier out or places a car at a certain intersection or location, please heed that warning and not drive around that barrier because they're there for a reason," Zamora said. "Your safety is our number one priority."

Officials are encouraging residents and visitors to download the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management mobile app and enable emergency notifications to receive weather updates.

County officials also said they are coordinating with the City of Sugar Land regarding FIFA Fan Fest events and will continue monitoring conditions that could affect outdoor activities.

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