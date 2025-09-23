Fort Bend County Judge Candidate Kenneth Omoruyi Launches Campaign with 'Mattress Mack' Endorsement

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Republican Kenneth Omoruyi officially launched his campaign for Fort Bend County judge Friday evening with backing from Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale at a kickoff event that drew dozens of local officials and community leaders.

The certified public accountant held his campaign launch at the Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, attracting a large crowd of supporters and elected officials from across the county.

Jim McIngvale Endorses Kenneth Omoruyi for Fort Bend County Judge

McIngvale, the well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, endorsed Omoruyi during the event, praising his fiscal background and leadership qualities.

"Kenneth Omoruyi represents the principled leadership Fort Bend County needs," McIngvale said. "His background as a CPA and his dedication to fiscal responsibility and transparent governance make him the right choice to guide our county forward."

× Expand Kenneth Omoruyi Campaign Businessman Jim "Matress Mack" Mackingvale speaking at the Kenneth Omoruyi campaign launch Friday night. Mackingvale has endorse Omoruyi.

Campaign Launch Draws Numerous Fort Bend Leaders

The event drew several prominent local Republicans who came to hear Omoruyi speak, including County Treasurer Bill Rickert, County Clerk Laura Richard and Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle. Current and former mayors and city council members from Sugar Land and Missouri City also attended, with Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon and Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt among those present.

Houston radio personality Sam Malone served as master of ceremonies for the evening.

Omoruyi CPA Announces Platform for Fort Bend County Growth

In his remarks to supporters, Omoruyi outlined a platform centered on what he calls "PPP" — public infrastructure development, public safety enhancement and public emergency preparedness. He said his approach would emphasize grace, accountability, transparency and efficiency.

"I am running to bring Economic growth that creates jobs, ensure good governance that respects our values," Omoruyi told the crowd. "Together, we will implement generational planning that prepares Fort Bend County for sustainable growth. All this while preserving what makes our county special."

× Expand Kenneth Omoruyi campaign Kenneth Omoruyi speaking at this official campaign kick off on Friday night in Sugar Land.

Omoruyi Emphasizes Fiscal Responsibility in County Judge Race

Omoruyi is emphasizing his accounting background as he seeks to be the next County Judge, positioning himself as someone capable of addressing budgetary challenges and managing the county's continued growth.

Additional information about Omoruyi's campaign is available at KennethforFortBend.com.