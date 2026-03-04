Fort Bend County Primary Election Results

FORT BEEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Republican and Democratic primaries, with Republican Daniel Wong winning the County Judge race outright while Democrat Dexter McCoy is headed to a runoff against Rachelle Carter, according to unofficial results.

See the results below:

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. Representative, District 22 — Incumbent Trever Nehls cruised to victory with more than 81% of the vote, easily defeating challenger Rebecca Clark.

County Judge — Daniel Wong won the five-candidate race outright with nearly 56% of the vote, avoiding a runoff.

County Clerk — Tamara McFarlane defeated J.J. Clemence with 52% of the vote.

District Clerk — Audrey Lee defeated John Minchew with 54% of the vote.

District Attorney, 268th Judicial District — Shawn McDonald dominated with more than 75% of the vote, defeating Mark Rubal.

District Judge, 240th Judicial District — Asha Reddi defeated Frank Fraley with 57% of the vote.

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 — No candidate reached the 50% threshold in the four-candidate field, sending Ken Mathews (43.11%) and Adam Schoof (31.50%) to a runoff. Ramesh Kumar Cherivirala finished third with 19.71% and Abolaji Ayobami received 5.68%.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 — William Ferguson won outright with 60% of the vote, defeating John Placette and Mathew Vairamon.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

County Judge — Dexter L. McCoy led the five-candidate field with 42.06% but fell short of 50%, setting up a runoff against second-place finisher Rachelle Carter, who earned 18.05%.

County Clerk — Sonya Jones led four candidates with 36.79% but failed to reach 50%, advancing to a runoff against Maria T. Jackson, who earned 23.11%.

County Treasurer — Jeffrey L. Boney led the five-candidate field with 35.99% but will face Sara Khan (31.97%) in a runoff after neither reached the 50% threshold.

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 — Grady Prestage defeated Larry Blackmon with 63.31% of the vote.

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 — In the most crowded race of the night, Brittanye Lashay Morris (17.83%) and April L. Jones (17.79%) advanced to a runoff separated by just five votes out of more than 13,000 cast.

State Representative, District 26 — Elizabeth "Eliz" Markowitz defeated Daniel Lee with 56.91% of the vote.

State Representative, District 76 — Suleman Lalani defeated Marie Asher Baptiste with 55.65% of the vote.