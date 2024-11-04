Fort Bend County Election Results

FORT BEND ELECTION RESULTS
*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election
State Representative District 26
- Matt Morgan (R) 48,420 votes, or 59%
- Daniel Lee (D) 33,318 votes, or 41%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
State Representative District 27
- Ibifrisolam Max-Alalibo (R) 24,845 votes, or 30%
- Ron Reynolds (D) 57,292 votes, or 70%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
State Representative District 28
- Gary Gates (R) 56,771 votes, or 61%
- Martha Rocha (D) 36,861 votes, or 39%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
State Representative District 76
- Lea C.S. Simmons (R) 30,509 votes, or 44%
- Suleman Lalani (D) 39,542 votes, or 56%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Sheriff
- Marshall Slott (R) 169,891 votes, or 50%
- Eric Fagan (D) 170,381 votes, or 50%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
District Judge, 400th Judicial District
- Edward Krenek (R) 170,490 votes, or 51%
- Tameika Carter (D) 165,571 votes, or 49%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Tax Assessor-Collector
- Jaison Joseph (R) 168,899 votes, or 50%
- Carmen Turner (D) 170,649 votes, or 50%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting 100%
Commissioner Pct. 3
- Andy Meyers (R) 44,271 votes, or 59%
- Taral Patel (D) 30,927 votes, or 41%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Constable Pct. 2
- Robert Hartfield (R) 35,729 votes, or 39%
- Daryl Smith (D) 55,766 votes, or 61%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Constable Pct. 3
- Ali Sheikhani (R) 39,936 votes, or 52%
- Nabil Shike (D) 36,541 votes, or 485
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Constable Pct. 4
- Mike Beard (R) 33,725 votes, or 47%
- Patrick Quincy (D) 38,142 votes, or 53%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%