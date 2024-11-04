Election Returns

Fort Bend County Election Results

FORT BEND ELECTION RESULTS 

*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election

State Representative District 26

  • Matt Morgan (R) 48,420 votes, or 59%
  • Daniel Lee (D) 33,318 votes, or 41%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

State Representative District 27

  • Ibifrisolam Max-Alalibo (R) 24,845 votes, or 30%
  • Ron Reynolds (D) 57,292 votes, or 70%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

State Representative District 28

  • Gary Gates (R) 56,771 votes, or 61%
  • Martha Rocha (D) 36,861 votes, or 39%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

State Representative District 76

  • Lea C.S. Simmons (R) 30,509 votes, or 44%
  • Suleman Lalani (D) 39,542 votes, or 56%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Sheriff

  • Marshall Slott (R) 169,891 votes, or 50%
  • Eric Fagan (D) 170,381 votes, or 50%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

District Judge, 400th Judicial District

  • Edward Krenek (R) 170,490 votes, or 51%
  • Tameika Carter (D) 165,571 votes, or 49%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Jaison Joseph (R) 168,899 votes, or 50%
  • Carmen Turner (D) 170,649 votes, or 50%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting 100%

Commissioner Pct. 3

  • Andy Meyers (R) 44,271 votes, or 59%
  • Taral Patel (D) 30,927 votes, or 41%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 2

  • Robert Hartfield (R) 35,729 votes, or 39%
  • Daryl Smith (D) 55,766 votes, or 61%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 3

  • Ali Sheikhani (R) 39,936 votes, or 52%
  • Nabil Shike (D) 36,541 votes, or 485

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 4

  • Mike Beard (R) 33,725 votes, or 47%
  • Patrick Quincy (D) 38,142 votes, or 53% 

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Click here for additional Fort Bend County Election Results