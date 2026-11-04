McCoy defeats Wong in Fort Bend County judge race; Morgan leads Markowitz by 19 votes

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Democrat Dexter McCoy defeated Republican Daniel Wong in Tuesday's election for Fort Bend County judge, while Democrats dominated countywide races and Republicans won two justice of the peace contests, according to updated unofficial election results.

McCoy received 181,667 votes, or 59.58%, compared with Wong's 123,262 votes, or 40.42%. McCoy led by 58,405 votes.

Democrats also held commanding leads in the county's administrative and judicial races, although one Texas House contest remained too close to call.

Republican state Rep. Matt Morgan led Democratic challenger Elizabeth "Eliz" Markowitz by just 19 votes in House District 26, with one precinct still outstanding.

Democrats dominate countywide races

Democrats led all four countywide administrative contests.

District attorney: Democrat Brian Middleton received 182,170 votes, or 60.30%, compared with Republican Shawn McDonald's 119,944 votes, or 39.70%.

District clerk: Democrat Beverley McGrew Walker received 182,115 votes, or 60.24%, compared with Republican Audrey Lee's 120,180 votes, or 39.76%.

County clerk: Democrat Sonya Jones received 181,826 votes, or 60.24%, compared with Republican Tamara McFarlane's 119,993 votes, or 39.76%.

County treasurer: Democrat Jeffrey Boney received 180,486 votes, or 59.76%, compared with Republican Bill Rickert's 121,519 votes, or 40.24%.

Democrats win commissioner races

Precinct 2: Democratic incumbent Grady Prestage received 60,102 votes, or 74.69%, compared with Republican Tony Aranda's 20,370 votes, or 25.31%.

Precinct 4: Democrat April Jones received 44,862 votes, or 68.55%, compared with Republican Ken Mathews' 20,583 votes, or 31.45%.

Jones will succeed McCoy, who chose to run for county judge rather than seek another term as commissioner.

Republicans win two justice of the peace contests

Republicans won both Precinct 1 justice of the peace races, while Democrats led the other three contested positions.

Precinct 1, Place 1: Republican Kelly Crow received 42,891 votes, or 54.81%, compared with Democrat Martin Sanchez's 35,357 votes, or 45.19%.

Precinct 1, Place 2: Republican Tricia Krenek received 43,235 votes, or 55.28%, compared with Democrat Hortencia Sanchez's 34,972 votes, or 44.72%.

Precinct 2, Place 1: Democrat Roderick Garner received 60,333 votes, or 75.34%, compared with Republican Ninh Truong's 19,744 votes, or 24.66%.

Precinct 3, Place 1: Democrat Sonia Rash received 40,753 votes, or 52.39%, compared with Republican William Ferguson's 37,040 votes, or 47.61%.

Precinct 3, Place 2: Democrat Rachelle Carter received 39,956 votes, or 51.84%, compared with Republican Ken Cannata's 37,124 votes, or 48.16%.

Democrats sweep district court races

Democrats led all six contested district court races, each receiving approximately 59% to 61% of the vote.

240th District Court: Democrat Surendran K. Pattel received 179,711 votes, or 59.56%, compared with Republican Asha Reddi's 122,025 votes, or 40.44%.

268th District Court: Democrat Brendetta Scott received 180,022 votes, or 59.58%, compared with Republican Steve Rogers' 122,140 votes, or 40.42%.

328th District Court: Democrat Monica Rawlins received 182,635 votes, or 60.56%, compared with Republican Richard Lybarger's 118,926 votes, or 39.44%.

458th District Court: Democrat Tameika Carter received 178,980 votes, or 59.27%, compared with Republican Maggie Jaramillo's 122,984 votes, or 40.73%.

501st District Court: Democrat LaTosha McGill Clayton received 178,017 votes, or 59.06%, compared with Republican Richard T. Bell's 123,390 votes, or 40.94%.

502nd District Court: Democrat Tamecia Glover received 179,065 votes, or 59.35%, compared with Republican Mark H. Hanna's 122,625 votes, or 40.65%.

Democrats lead county court-at-law races

Democrats also led all five contested county court-at-law races.

County Court at Law No. 1: Democrat Nireasha Murray received 176,690 votes, or 58.49%, compared with Republican Chris Morales' 125,387 votes, or 41.51%.

County Court at Law No. 2: Democrat Tyra McCollum received 181,541 votes, or 60.22%, compared with Republican Jorden Maljovec's 119,905 votes, or 39.78%.

County Court at Law No. 3: Democrat Juli A. Mathew received 180,804 votes, or 59.96%, compared with Republican Jessica Jaramillo's 120,735 votes, or 40.04%.

County Court at Law No. 4: Democrat Toni Wallace received 181,534 votes, or 60.13%, compared with Republican Michael Cody Moore's 120,379 votes, or 39.87%.

County Court at Law No. 6: Democrat Stephen Longoria received 181,208 votes, or 60.02%, compared with Republican Dean Hrbacek's 120,707 votes, or 39.98%.

Texas House races

One of the closest races in Fort Bend County remained undecided early Wednesday.

House District 26: Republican incumbent Matt Morgan received 35,179 votes, or 50.01%, compared with Democrat Elizabeth "Eliz" Markowitz's 35,160 votes, or 49.99%.

Morgan led by just 19 votes, with 36 of 37 precincts reporting.

House District 27: Democratic incumbent Ron Reynolds received 58,258 votes, or 76.42%, compared with Republican Max Alalibo's 17,971 votes, or 23.58%.

House District 28: Democrat Sandy Ibanez received 42,678 votes, or 51.19%, compared with Republican incumbent Gary Gates' 40,696 votes, or 48.81%. Ibanez led by 1,982 votes.

House District 76: Democratic incumbent Suleman Lalani received 41,270 votes, or 66.35%, compared with Republican Linda Howell's 20,934 votes, or 33.65%.

Results remain unofficial

The latest Fort Bend County results showed 196 of 201 precincts reporting countywide. Reporting totals varied among individual races.

Although most contests had decisive margins, the results remain unofficial until the election canvass is completed.