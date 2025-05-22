Ousted Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chair Fred Taylor Sues After Controversial Removal by Texas Democrats

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fred Taylor, who was elected as Fort Bend County Democratic Party chair last year after winning a hotly contested runoff by just 72 votes, has filed a federal lawsuit against both local and statewide Democratic parties following his controversial removal from office in earlier this month.

His lawsuit says that under the Texas Election Code, party chairs may only be removed if they abandon their office.

The high-stakes legal challenge comes after the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee voted overwhelmingly 73-12 to strip Fred Taylor of his position, alleging he violated the local party's financial bylaws and made more than $97,000 in unauthorized purchases. Six committee members abstained from the contentious vote.

Taylor is seeking attorney's fees and the cost of the lawsuit. He's asking for a temporary restraining order, followed by a permanent injunction preventing his removal. A critical court hearing for the temporary restraining order is scheduled for this morning in what could determine the immediate future of Fort Bend County Democratic Party leadership.

The embattled Fort Bend County Democratic Party chairman maintains there was no legal basis for his recent removal under the Texas Election Code or the statewide party's rules. Taylor has denied wrongdoing, insisting the purchases were properly authorized, and alleges that some party members sought to remove him after he uncovered financial mismanagement under past party leadership.

Taylor is seeking emergency court intervention to prevent the Democratic Party from removing him from office permanently.

The suit also notes that Taylor was elected by the voters, not by members of the Democratic party.

"The democratic process will be undermined if an internally appointed committee is permitted to override the will of the voters without proper legal authority."

"Once removed from office, even temporarily, Plaintiff will suffer irreparable harm to his reputation, authority, and ability to perform the duties of the County Chair," the lawsuit states.

After Taylor's controversial removal, party official Marcantel announced that local precinct chairs would elect an interim party leader to fill the vacancy.

The Texas Democratic Party has remained silent and has not commented on Taylor's explosive lawsuit.