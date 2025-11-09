Fort Bend County Dedicates African American Heritage Monument in Kendleton

KENDLETON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County dedicated its African American Heritage Monument on Saturday, unveiling a three-story memorial honoring the contributions of African Americans to the county's development.

The monument at 630 Charlie Roberts Lane in Kendleton features 95 faceted concrete panels centered in a new park called Juneteenth Plaza at Bates Allen Park. The first phase also includes a community garden to provide fresh produce to underserved communities and a reflective pond symbolizing unity.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy gave the keynote address at the dedication ceremony. Former KPRC-TV anchor Khambrel Marshall served as master of ceremonies.

× 1 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News State Rep. Ron Reynolds presented a proclamation to Commissioner Dexter McCoy commemorating the memorial's dedication. Also attending were Commissioners Grady Prestage and Andy Meyers, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and former Congressman Pete Olson. × 2 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Numerous elected officials were in attendance including from left, judges Tricia and Ed Krenek, and County Treasurer Bill Rickert. × 3 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Juneteenth Plaza at the African American Heritage Monument and Park. × 4 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News A large audience attended the African American Monument dedication on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Prev Next

"This monument stands as a sacred space to honor the untold histories of Fort Bend County: from the freedmen who built thriving communities, to the heroes who shaped civil rights in Texas and beyond," McCoy said in a statement posted on social media. "It reminds us that from tragedy can come triumph, and from fractured pieces we can rise together stronger, united, and proud of the full story of our nation."

The 95 faceted panels honor the 95 victims of convict leasing and labor whose remains were discovered in Sugar Land in 2018.

The project is a collaboration between the African American Memorial Conservancy and Fort Bend County. Phase two will deliver the African American Learning Center at Bates Allen Park, which will acknowledge those who helped build Fort Bend County.

"What sets this memorial apart is how design and history come together," said Daimian Hines, founding principal of Hines Architecture + Design, the firm that designed the monument. "The monument's scale, materials, and gathering spaces embody resilience and beauty, creating a place where visitors do not just see history, they feel it."

The dedication ceremony included elected officials, county staff and community members.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioners Office.