Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong Declares Public Health Emergency as Mosquito Populations Surge

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong has declared a local public health emergency in response to unusually high mosquito populations across much of the county following weeks of persistent rainfall and widespread standing water.

According to Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, mosquito activity has climbed well above normal seasonal levels and is affecting residents throughout the county. Between May 1 and June 2, the department received 1,505 mosquito-related complaints, more than twice the number reported following Hurricane Beryl.

County surveillance efforts have also documented mosquito trap counts of as many as 5,000 mosquitoes during a single collection period, far exceeding typical high-season numbers.

"Protecting the health, safety, and quality of life of Fort Bend County residents is one of our highest responsibilities," said Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong. "Our Health & Human Services team has documented mosquito activity at levels that require immediate action. This declaration allows us to utilize every available tool to address the problem and provide relief to our communities."

Aerial spraying planned to supplement ongoing ground mosquito control efforts

County officials said the emergency declaration will support plans to conduct aerial mosquito control operations in areas where mosquito populations have reached extraordinary levels.

While ground-based mosquito treatment operations are continuing across the county, health officials determined that the size and geographic scope of the infestation require additional measures to reduce mosquito populations quickly and effectively.

Current plans call for aerial spraying operations to begin early next week, weather permitting. Officials noted that treatment schedules could change depending on rainfall and wind conditions.

FAA coordination needed because portions of treatment areas fall within controlled airspace

County officials said portions of the proposed treatment areas are located within restricted or controlled airspace. The declaration will help the county obtain the necessary coordination and authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to safely conduct aerial operations.

"When experts bring forward clear data and sound recommendations, government must respond," said County Judge Wong. "This action reflects a proactive approach to protecting public health, reducing the risk of mosquito-borne illness, and ensuring our residents can safely enjoy their neighborhoods, parks, and outdoor spaces."

Officials said the aerial mosquito control operations will be carried out by licensed and qualified applicators in accordance with federal and state regulations, safety requirements and environmental guidelines.

The aerial treatments are intended to supplement ongoing ground operations and rapidly reduce mosquito populations in the county's most heavily affected areas.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services said additional information on treatment areas, schedules and public guidance will be released as operational plans are finalized.

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