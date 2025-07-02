Fort Bend County DA launches no-refusal DWI operation for July 4 weekend

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement will conduct a "no refusal" operation this July 4 weekend, targeting drivers impaired by alcohol or other substances.

On Friday and Saturday nights, prosecutors from the district attorney's office will be available to draft search warrants for local judges to authorize blood draws from drivers who show evidence of intoxication. Medical personnel will be standing by to draw blood once warrants are obtained.

"We want everyone to have a happy and safe July 4th. Enjoy celebrating our nation's birthday but please do so responsibly," District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld blood search warrants as a legal means to obtain evidence in DWI cases from suspects who are arrested but refuse breath or blood tests.

The district attorney's no-refusal initiative is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.