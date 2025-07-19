Fort Bend County Crime Summit Reveals Stable Trends, Property Crime Clearance Challenges

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A criminal justice summit organized by Fort Bend County officials drew community leaders and law enforcement representatives Friday as District Attorney Brian Middleton presented crime data and outlined collaborative policing efforts.

The event, hosted by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce at Safari Texas Ballroom, marked the second year for what began as a smaller luncheon in 2023. This year's format expanded to include multiple panel discussions and data presentations.

"We had a great turnout from local officials, business owners and law enforcement," Middleton said. "This reflects our continued promise for transparency about what's working and what isn't. I'm proud to say that Fort Bend County is thriving and due in no small part to the collaborative nature of my office and our police partners."

Independent Crime Data Research Shows Fort Bend County Trends

Independent researchers compiled countywide crime statistics for the presentation, according to Middleton, who said his office did not influence the data collection process. The research included community interviews conducted without input from prosecutors or police.

"The collegiate professors doing this work never cease to impress me," Middleton said. "The public will get information directly from their own community without allegations of any agency steering the result."

The independent research presented at the summit revealed several key findings about Fort Bend County's crime trends over the past five years.

× Expand FBC DA The Criminal Justice Summit attracted a large audience at the Texas Safari Ranch in Richmond.

Youth Justice Programs and Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts Take Center Stage

Summit attendees participated in discussions covering youth justice programs, human trafficking prevention and technological advances in law enforcement investigations and prosecutions.

Police Technology Advances in Fort Bend County Law Enforcement

The district attorney emphasized ongoing partnerships with local police agencies during his closing remarks.

"My promise to the people of Fort Bend County is to continue our work with the sheriff and police chiefs to make our county the safest we can," Middleton concluded. "We may not be perfect, but we all try to get better every day, learn from our mistakes and give our best to our community. And that is what the people deserve."

Crime Report Shows Overall Stability

Fort Bend County shows overall crime stability with mixed category trends, strong community policing efforts, but persistent challenges in property crime clearance rates amid rapid 17% population growth from 2020-2024.

Fort Bend County experienced relatively stable crime patterns from 2020-2024, despite rapid population growth from 818,027 to 958,434 residents.

Person offenses — crimes committed directly against individuals that involve physical harm, the threat of physical harm, or violations of personal autonomy and safety — remained steady at 831.5 per 100,000 residents in 2024, while property crimes declined 3.4% and society offenses such as drug and weapon violations dropped 16.9% in 2024.

Clearance Rate Performance Varies by Crime Type

The county shows a stark divide in solving crimes: Person offense clearance rates remain strong at 70%, reflecting law enforcement's priority focus on crimes that directly harm individuals, while property crime clearance rates lag at only 13%, highlighting significant investigative challenges.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Sugar Land Police Department stood out for community engagement and investigative efficiency.

Motor vehicle theft declined sharply by 24.6% in 2024, though with significant variance in offender identification.

The report emphasizes that underreporting continues to distort true crime rates, particularly for person offenses like sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse — crimes that involve direct harm or violations of personal safety. Areas with high community engagement often reported more crimes due to improved trust in law enforcement, not increased criminal activity.

Report Offers Legislative Recommendations

The report calls for improving interagency data reporting standards, increasing funding for forensic and data management tools for smaller agencies, and supporting evaluation of diversion programs statewide. Researchers also recommend assessing the impact of pre-arrest review policies.

The report calls for law enforcement to enhance data standardization and expand community outreach programs, particularly important for encouraging reporting of person offenses where victims may be reluctant to come forward.

It also says elected officials need to allocate budget increases for public safety staffing aligned with population growth and secure funding for victim support services, especially for those who have experienced crimes against their personal safety. Community leaders should partner with agencies to build grassroots reporting trust and host public education campaigns, according to the report.

The report positions Fort Bend County as a potential national model for demographic diversity and community policing innovation, emphasizing that coordinated investment and sustained innovation are essential for maintaining public safety amid rapid growth.

All three pages of the Fort Bend county Crime Report Executive Summary.