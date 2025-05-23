Fort Bend County Constable Sergeant Retires After 35 Years of Service

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 1 Constable Sergeant Michael Kutach has retired after 35 years of service to Fort Bend County.

Kutach began his career with the county as a probation officer before serving more than 31 years as a deputy constable and sergeant for the constable's offices in precincts 4 and 1.

"Mike has been a notable asset to the constable's office and Fort Bend County," said Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell. "He'll be greatly missed."

Precinct 1 officials recently held a retirement celebration for Kutach. Attending the event were Constable Chad Norvell, Judge Kelly Crow, Judge Tricia Krenek and Commissioner Vincent Morales.