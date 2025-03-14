Fort Bend County Commissioners Ban International Taxpayer Funded Travel but Approve Exceptions

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to prohibit the use of county funds for international travel, while allowing exceptions for trips approved by commissioners court.

The item was placed on the agenda by County Judge KP George following previous debate about a 2023 trip by County Court-at-Law 5 Judge Teana Watson, who traveled to Morocco for the International Association of Women Judges Conference at a cost of approximately $4,100.

Last year, the county also paid nearly $2,200 for County Court-at-Law 3 Judge Juli Mathew's travel to Toronto for the South Asian Bar Association Conference.

County Auditor Ed Sturdivant said several major Texas counties – including Harris, Dallas and Bexar – already prohibit international travel using county funds.

Fort Bend has spent about $6,300 on international travel since 2022, according to the auditor's office.

"Taxpayers shouldn't be paying for that," Judge George said.

The initial agenda item did not specify whether commissioners court would allow exceptions for international travel, but after extended discussions, the court added an exception for trips if approved by commissioners court.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy argued some international travel could benefit the county.

"I would urge us to consider as an alternative, as opposed to outright prohibiting it," McCoy said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage called the policy unnecessary, noting the county previously sent employees to Costa Rica in 2011 to explore medical tourism to help reduce employee healthcare costs. The initiative led to domestic medical tourism programs, though the county didn't ultimately send employees abroad for procedures.

"I just don't want us to be short-sighted," Prestage said. "The flight to Costa Rica is less expensive than going to San Francisco."

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers supported the policy with exceptions.

"To me, this sends the right message to our taxpayers that we're looking out for their interests," Meyers said.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales agreed, saying: "There is exceptions that the court would have to look at. But the policy states, on a regular basis, that you don't travel internationally without approval of the court."

Commissioners ultimately agreed the policy should prohibit international travel without prior court approval.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.